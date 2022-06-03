City of Clarksville now accepting vendor applications for Liberty Park venues

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has opened applications for local businesses to provide exclusive food and drink services at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and Freedom Point, located inside Liberty Park.

The Wilma Rudolph Event Center is available for private or public rentals and accommodates up to 500 for a seated event or 1,000 reception style. The Freedom Point Event Center overlooks the Cumberland River Liberty Park Marina and accommodates up to 100 for a seated event or up to 125 reception style.

The City is specifically looking for caterers, food trucks, restaurants, alcoholic beverage businesses, and local breweries.

Upon acceptance at any time during the year, the vendor must attend a vendor meeting with the Liberty Park Facility Promotions Supervisor and sign an annual agreement prior to providing their first service, no later than one month prior to their first rental date.

All vendors on the approved Liberty Park Catering List will have the opportunity to bid for multiple City of Clarksville-hosted functions throughout the year.

To apply, visit https://www.cityofclarksville.com/1169/Become-a-Food-Concessionaire