Nashville Sounds take down Durham Bulls, 8-4

Durham, NC – Corey Ray hit a second-inning grand slam, giving the Nashville Sounds the jolt they needed to take an 8-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After a couple walks and a single by Andruw Monasterio, Ray came up with the bases loaded and one out. Battling with Bulls starter Tommy Romero, Ray smoked the ninth pitch of the at-bat over the right field fence to put Nashville up 4-0 early.

Complementing Ray’s grand slam was Sounds starter Caleb Boushley’s success on the mound. The righty picked up his third consecutive win. He went 7.0 innings, yielding two runs on three hits and three walks. Boushley retired the side in order in four of his seven innings, striking out a couple for his sixth win.

Durham got within a couple of runs after a two-run third inning, but the Sounds put up some insurance runs in the middle innings. In the fifth, Jon Singleton’s sacrifice fly to right brought home David Dahl, then Tyler White scored on a Mario Feliciano groundout after narrowly hitting one over the ‘blue monster’. Dahl would make it a 7-2 game, scoring Brice Turang with an RBI single in the sixth.



Rehabbing Willy Adames had a relatively quiet night until his fifth plate appearance of the game. The Brewers shortstop launched a moonshot over the left field fence, putting Nashville up 8-2 in the eighth.



Relievers Matt Hardy and Hobie Harris pitched an inning each to close this one out, respectively. Each allowed a solo shot.



Game five the series is scheduled for Saturday night in Durham. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (0-0, 8.18) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Josh Fleming (3-0, 1.08) for the Bulls. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames went 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks in his second rehab appearance with the Sounds.

Caleb Boushley has picked up wins in three consecutive starts for the Sounds this season. He becomes the second starter for Nashville to reach six wins after current Brewers starter Jason Alexander did so on May 20th vs. Louisville.

David Dahl (2-for-5, R, RBI) had his 12th multi-hit game for the Sounds in 2022.

Jon Singleton walked twice more, bringing his base on balls total to 38. At the time of publication, he leads the International League in walks.

Matt Hardy allowed his first ER of the season in his seventh outing with Nashville (9.1 IP).

Brice Turang successfully stole second base in the second inning, moving the Sounds to 57-for-66 on the season in stolen-base attempts.