Taco John’s opens in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The wait is over Clarksville, Taco John’s opened Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, and held a grand opening celebration. The event included Austin Peay State University Cheerleaders and the Governors Mascot.

The first 100 guests received a golden ticket valid for a FREE small Potato Oles® for a year. The ticket is redeemable for one FREE small order of Potato Olés every week for one year.

The store has a modern look and features digital menu boards, an indoor self-ordering kiosk, free Wi-Fi, and a double drive-thru for speedy service. Taco John’s promises bigger. bolder. better flavors.



As the first of a 10-store development agreement with Franchisee Kevin Newell of Supreme Tacos LLC, this opening is one of three locations under development for Clarksville in 2022. It’ll be the fifth Taco John’s in Tennessee and 373rd system-wide.



“We are very excited to continue growing our Tennessee presence and open our first location in Clarksville,” Newell said. “We picked this location because of its proximity to popular areas including Austin Peay University, McGregor Park, and the Cumberland Riverwalk.”





“We believe it will be the perfect destination for the community to come together and enjoy our bold take on Mexican fare before heading out for an adventure,” stated Newell.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés®, and bold and crave-worthy Fried Chicken Tacos.

Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1.00-$2.00-$3.00 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for exclusive deals.

Don’t forget about Taco Tuesday when you can get specially-priced Crispy Beef Tacos. Taco Tuesday deals may vary by location.

I for one couldn’t wait for Taco John’s to open. From my college days and later, Taco John’s has always been a favorite with my friends and I, especially Taco Tuesday. As much as I looked forward to the restaurant opening, I was curious, was the tacos, potato olés, etc as good as I remembered.

My order was two softshell beef tacos, one fried chicken taco, potato olés, and mexican donut bites. I don’t remember fried chicken tacos or the mexican donut bites being on the menu. They must be items added in recent years. I ordered them to try something I hadn’t had before at Taco John’s.



To my surprise, the tacos and potato olés were as good if not better than I remember. The fried chicken taco was great. I will have it again. The mexican donut bites were delicious and a great sweet treat after the meal. I can be picky about a few things and donuts are one of them. They were light, and fluffy with just the right amount of glaze. Just heavenly.

One of the reasons I have always loved Taco John’s is the flavor. Unlike other fast-food taco places and even a lot of Mexican restaurants, Taco John’s seasons their food to perfection. Not just beef or chicken with a splash of something added. Their slogan is bigger, bolder, better flavors. It’s not just a slogan, they stand by it and they deliver.

The next time I’m out or on the way home and I need a quick meal, you had better believe it will be Taco John’s.

Clarksville’s new Taco John’s is located at 955 North Riverside Drive, Unit 1. Restaurant hours are Sunday through Wednesday from 6:00am to 10:00pm and Thursday through Saturday from 6:00am to midnight. Breakfast will be served every day from 6:00am-10:30am.

Photo Gallery