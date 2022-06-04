APSU Men’s Basketball signs Rodrique Massenat

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball head coach Nate James announced the addition of Rodrique Massenat to the 2022-23 recruiting class Thursday.

Massenat, a 6-5 defensive-driven combo guard from Trenton, New Jersey, played last season at National Park College under head coach Dillon Hargrove.

Massenat played in 29 games, making 24 starts for the Nighthawks, and averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. He helped lead National Park College to a 21-9 overall record and an appearance in the NJCAA Region Two Tournament semifinals.



For the Nighthawks, Massenat shot 52.7 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from behind the three-point line, and 75.4 percent from the charity stripe. The Trenton, NJ, native scored in double figures in 15 games to go along with three 20-point performances. Massenat had a pair of season-best 23-point performances against North Arkansas College and South Arkansas Community College.



In 2020-21, Massenat played in 17 games, making 13 starts at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The 6-5 guard averaged 9.6 points to go along with 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the field. In his freshman campaign at McClennan Community College, Massenat played in 25 games, averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and shot 39.3 percent from long distance.



Massenat joins Elijah Perkins, Nathan Moore, Guy Fauntleroy, Kelechi Okworogwo and Sean Durugordon as part of the Govs 2022-23 recruiting class.

