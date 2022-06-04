Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 4th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be resurfacing work on I-24 will be done from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0 including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both eastbound and westbound ramps.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be nighttime lane closures both eastbound and westbound for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

U.S. 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm & 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19.

Daily, from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, there will be continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

Continuous from now until Monday at 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 eastbound and westbound over Mill Creek for slab repair, milling, and overlay.

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 59

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB over Mill Creek for slab repair, milling and overlay.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd.) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy. (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary intermittent closure of I-24 eastbound off-ramp at OHB for concrete island installation, and signal modification.

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, from 9:00am – 3:00pm (Excluding Weekends) there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-24

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane clousre WB for guardrail instatllation. Three lanes will reamin open at all time.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; a detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be double left lane closures westbound for barrier wall installation in the median. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am Alternating Lane Closures, for setting barrier rail northbound nightly.

Maintenances and Utilities

Davidson County, I-40

Repairs to lighting on overpasses MM 211 – 211.5

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Replacing damaged lights on supports of the two overpasses. Left lane closures required

Montgomery County, I-24

Slope Mowing

On June 4th and 5th from 5:00am until 11:00am there will be slope mowing at various locations in both directions, closing the #1 left lane in Montgomery County.

