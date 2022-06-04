72.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 4, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department searches for missing person Kyllie Lehman
News

Clarksville Police Department searches for missing person Kyllie Lehman

News Staff
By News Staff
Missing Person Kyllie Lehman
Missing Person Kyllie Lehman

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Kyllie Lehman.

Her mother reported her missing on May 17th and stated that she hadn’t heard from Kyllie since March. Kyllie is homeless but is believed to be in the New Providence area.

She is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, there is no clothing description.
 
If anyone sees Kyllie or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Wimmer, 931.648.0656, ext. 5527.

Previous article101st Airborne Division honors memory of WWII soldiers killed in Normandy crash
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online