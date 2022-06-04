Clarksville Police Department searches for missing person Kyllie Lehman

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Kyllie Lehman.

Her mother reported her missing on May 17th and stated that she hadn’t heard from Kyllie since March. Kyllie is homeless but is believed to be in the New Providence area.

She is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, there is no clothing description.



If anyone sees Kyllie or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Wimmer, 931.648.0656, ext. 5527.