Nashville Sounds fail to score against Durham Bulls, 5-0

Durham, NC – For the first time this season in 52 games, the Nashville Sounds were unable to score a run in a game, as they were blanked 5-0 by the Durham Bulls on Saturday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Their streak of eight non-losing series to open the season will require a win Sunday in the finale in Durham to move to nine.

Starter Alec Bettinger (0-1) delivered five solid innings in the loss. He walked none and yielded just three hits, but one was a two-run homer in the second by Tristan Gray.

After Connor Sadzeck worked a scoreless sixth, thanks in part to Jonathan Davis robbing a home run against the center field wall, Durham hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Zack Brown. Then Kent Hasler gave up one run in the eighth in his Triple-A debut for the 5-0 final.



The Sounds had seven hits in the game, including one in each of the first three innings against Josh Fleming (5-0). Davis and Andruw Monasterio each had two, and Mark Mathias, Brice Turang, and Abraham Almonte each had one. Fleming recorded 10 of Durham 15’s strikeouts.



The six-game series and 12-game road trip conclude Sunday afternoon at 4:05pm CT. Right-hander Dylan File (2-1, 3.86) will start for the Sounds (34-18), and right-hander Shane Baz (0-0, 1.04) is scheduled for Durham (28-25) as part of a major league rehab assignment.

Post-Game Notes

Jonathan Davis went 2-for-4 and moved his on-base streak to 17 games…he’s hitting .304 (21-for-69) during the streak, and it was the 5th-longest active streak in the International League entering play Saturday.

Abraham Almonte went 1-for-4 and moved his hitting streak to seven games…he’s hitting .305 (18-for-59) in 15 games since returning from the injured list.

Durham starter Josh Fleming struck out 10 Sounds hitters, the first time an opposing pitcher fanned 10+ Sounds since July 9th, 2021 (Kyle Muller, Gwinnett).

Mark Mathias went 1-for-4 and is 3-for-10 with a homer and three walks since returning from a stint with the Brewers.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.