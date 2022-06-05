82.6 F
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Cops and Bobbers to be held at Liberty Park Pond Saturday, June 11th

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Come out Saturday, June 11th, 2022 for the Clarksville Police Union’s annual Cops and Bobbers event at the Liberty Park Pond. The event will begin at 8:00am and continues until noon.

Kids 16 and under will be given a fishing pole, tackle, and help to try to land their catch. All gear is free for them to take home afterward to use over the summer.

Liberty Park is located at 188 Cumberland Drive.


If you have any questions please contact Officer Lawrence at dylan.lawrence@cityofclarksville.com

Hope to see you there.

