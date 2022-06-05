Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating 226 Years of Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – This week, Tennessee celebrates 226 years of statehood! In the late 1700s, the Continental Congress realized that Virginia and North Carolina were too large; so they decided to separate the land, leading to the creation of Tennessee.

On this 226th anniversary of statehood, I invite you to celebrate our state’s rich history. If you would like to read more about how Tennessee became a state.

Weekly Rundown

Our country is still facing supply chain delays. To provide some relief, I helped lead the bipartisan National R&D Strategy for Distributed Ledger Technology Act. This legislation, which passed in the Senate Commerce Committee unanimously, will use blockchain technology to provide a transparent and efficient way to get products to American businesses and consumers faster. This bill will make a true difference when it comes to alleviating supply chain issues. I remain committed Supply to investing in emerging technologies and encouraging the positive impact they can have on American businesses.



It was wonderful to visit with so many Tennesseans in Cannon County, DeKalb County, Van Buren County, and Warren County. We discussed devastating inflation rates and their impact on farmers and the workforce. Additionally, I was able to speak with sheriffs who are worried about the uptick in fentanyl flowing across the southern border and into Tennessee communities.



Iran and Communist China are united in their goal to destroy the United States of America. We must put America first, and this begins with exposing regimes at odds with our country. In order to protect the needs of Americans, I introduced the Iran China Accountability Act to call attention to Tehran’s toxic relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. This legislation will block the White House from using your taxpayer dollars to fund the Iran Nuclear Deal. We cannot allow Joe Biden to re-enter an agreement that gives the Iranian regime more power to fund terrorism and enable Communist China.

Marsh’s Roundup

ICYMI