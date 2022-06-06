APSU Soccer releases 2022 Nonconference Schedule

Clarksville, TN – An eight-match nonconference slate and the game times for the entire 18-match campaign are set for first-year head coach Kim McGowan, who will lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team into its debut season in the ASUN Conference.

Before the season gets underway, the Governors host a pair of exhibition matches against Little Rock, August 7th, and Western Kentucky on August 14th.

Austin Peay State University opens the regular season on the road in Oxford, Ohio when it takes on Miami (Ohio), August 14th – the school where McGowan was an assistant coach for the past four seasons. The Govs then stay on the road to take on Evansville, August 21st.



McGowan will make her Morgan Brothers Soccer Field debut when the APSU Govs host first-time opponent Idaho State, August 26th. After hosting Chattanooga, August 28th, the Governors hit the road to take on former conference rival UT Martin on August 31st, and Middle Tennessee, on September 4th.



The Governors wrap up the nonconference slate when they welcome Belmont, on September 8th, and Alabama A&M, on September 11th, to Clarksville.



Austin Peay State University’s eight-match nonconference slate joins a ten-match ASUN schedule that will see the Governors host Lipscomb (September 17th), Bellarmine (September 29th), Eastern Kentucky (October 2nd), Jacksonville (October 6th), and North Florida (October 9th) at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.



The Govs will also travel to Central Arkansas (September 22nd), North Alabama (September 25th), Stetson (October 13th), Florida Gulf Coast (October 16th), and Queens (October 22nd) during their debut season in the ASUN.



Game times for the 2022 season are available on the Austin Peay State University soccer schedule at LetsGoPeay.com

]470center]



For news and updates as the APSU Governors soccer team (@GovsWSOC) prepares for its first season in the ASUN Conference, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.