Austin Peay State University announces Shahrooz Roohparvar as new VP for Finance and Administration

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has hired Shahrooz Roohparvar as its next vice president for finance and administration after an extensive national search with the help of Storbeck and Associates. He will begin his new role at Austin Peay State University on August 1st, 2022.

Roohparvar, who currently works in Arcata, California, was selected among four finalists. He has spent his last 13 years managing finances at four higher education institutions, most recently at Cal Poly Humboldt. There, Roohparvar was responsible for a $433 million facilities expansion and supporting efforts for doubling enrollment at Cal Poly Humboldt, which has about 6,000 students.

“I am honored to join the APSU team and be part of the exciting opportunities on the horizon for the University. I am also eager to become a contributing member of the Clarksville community,” Roohparvar said.



In addition to his work at Cal Poly Humboldt, Roohparvar previously served as vice president for finance and administrative services at Arizona Western College, Yuma, Arizona, chief financial officer at Milan Institute, Visalia, California, and controller and director of the business office at Unitek College/Unitek Education. Before entering higher education, he served as business manager at Infinity Care, West Covina, California, and senior manager at Silicon Valley Compucycle in San Jose, California.



Roohparvar’s selection comes just before Mitch Robinson, vice president for finance and administration, retires after 20 years in that role and 41 years serving in various roles with the state of Tennessee.



“Both the committee and I were impressed by Shahrooz’s experience in public higher education,” said Mike Licari, APSU president. “I am especially impressed with his innovative and collaborative spirit, and with the success he’s had in improving organizational effectiveness and skillfully managing budgets.”



Roohparvar is enrolled in an Ed.D. program in Organizational Change and Leadership at the University of Southern California. He received his MBA with a dual concentration in finance and supply chain management from the University of La Verne and his B.A. in Business Management Economics with an accounting emphasis from the University of California, Santa Cruz. He will be moving to Clarksville with his wife Jessica and two sons, Shirzad (4) and Shervin (2).