Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Rushton Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at 8:00am on Rushton Lane for water valve maintenance.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 9:00am.

