Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold Flag Day Retirement Ceremony, June 14th

By News Staff
A flag being honorably retired during the Flag Retirement Ceremony at VFW Post 4895 during Flag Day.
A flag being honorably retired during the Flag Retirement Ceremony at VFW Post 4895 during Flag Day.

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895, will conduct the annual Flag Day ceremony at VFW Post 4895 located at 1701 Haynes Street in Clarksville on Tuesday, June 14th at 10:00am.

The public is invited to attend.             

The ceremony is held to properly destroy—by burning—worn, damaged, or otherwise unserviceable American flags in a dignified and proper manner.

Damaged U.S. flags may be dropped off between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 405, Clarksville, or at the VFW anytime during their business hours prior to the ceremony.

For more information, please call the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or e-mail srhopwood@mcgtn.net

