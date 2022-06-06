Strong Thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that strong thunderstorms will impact Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as portions of northwestern Dickson County, eastern Stewart County, Houston County, and northeastern Humphreys County through 3:30pm CT.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 8.

At 2:29pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Big Rock to near Waverly. The movement was northeast at 20 mph.



Winds with the storm can be in excess of 40 mph. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.



If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Locations Impacted Include

Clarksville, Waverly, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Charlotte, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden, Indian Mound, Palmyra, Cunningham, and Woodlawn.

Today and Tonight

During afternoon through evening hours, especially for locations around and west of the I-65 Corridor, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The main concerns will be strong to damaging winds, brief heavy downpours, and some large hail.

Tuesday through Wednesday

During the afternoon through evening hours Tuesday and Wednesday, especially for locations around and west of the I-65 Corridor, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The main concerns will be strong to damaging winds, brief heavy downpours, and some large hail.