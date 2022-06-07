78.1 F
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ann Drive water outage, road closure for water line repair

Traffic Detour; Needmore Road and North Whitfield Road

By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Ann Drive from Needmore Road to Glen Ellen Way for water service line repair.

The water service has been turned off on Ann Drive due to the water service line repair work.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
 
Motorists will be detoured to Needmore Road, North Whitfield Road, and Glen Ellen Way for local access to Ann Drive.
 
The water service line repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 10:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
