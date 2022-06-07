Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board seeks proposals for Industrial Park Childcare Facility

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) invites and welcomes proposals for their Industrial Park Childcare Facility project. The bid proposal is being requested for the Industrial Park Childcare Facility project, to be located in the South Industrial Park off Exit 8 and International Boulevard in Clarksville Tennessee.

The goal of the new facility is to provide affordable and reliable childcare to the industrial workforce as well as the entire region. Key requirements to the partnership with the IDB include: a minimum of 400 full-time capacity, with fifty percent of the open childcare spots allocated to Industrial Park Partners. The IDB will assist in facilitating engagement and contracts with local Industrial Park Partners.



All proposals must be received by July 1st, 2022, no later than 5:00pm central standard time for consideration in the project proposal selection process. RFP information can be found at clarksvilletned.com. Proposals will be reviewed by Industrial Childcare Committee by July 20th, 2022, with finalist interviews and proposal selection to follow.



Please direct questions to Shea Hopkins, IDB Executive Director, *protected email* .