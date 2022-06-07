Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board seeks proposals for Industrial Park Childcare Facility

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) invites and welcomes proposals for their Industrial Park Childcare Facility project. The bid proposal is being requested for the Industrial Park Childcare Facility project, to be located in the South Industrial Park off Exit 8 and International Boulevard in Clarksville Tennessee.
All proposals must be received by July 1st, 2022, no later than 5:00pm central standard time for consideration in the project proposal selection process. RFP information can be found at clarksvilletned.com. Proposals will be reviewed by Industrial Childcare Committee by July 20th, 2022, with finalist interviews and proposal selection to follow.
Please direct questions to Shea Hopkins, IDB Executive Director, .