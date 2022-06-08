2022 Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo to be held Saturday, June 11th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced that Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day will be Saturday, June 11th when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

The Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo will begin June 11th at 7:30am and go until 9:00am CT at Liberty Park pond. Registration begins at 6:30am. Over 70 kids are expected to take part. The event is for children 5 to 15 years old.