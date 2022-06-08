2022 Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo to be held Saturday, June 11th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced that Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day will be Saturday, June 11th when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

The Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo will begin June 11th at 7:30am and go until 9:00am CT at Liberty Park pond. Registration begins at 6:30am. Over 70 kids are expected to take part. The event is for children 5 to 15 years old.

One fishing pole per angler (must supply your own).



Liberty Park is located at 1188 Cumberland Drive in Clarksville.



Partners for the event include Walmart, Academy Sports, Bowles Bait, Tailwater, Clarksville Jewelers, and Frito Lay.



The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity. In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 17th).



The day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are great opportunities to introduce children to the enjoyment and excitement of a day on the water catching fish. The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events.



Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.



For more information, contact Scott Bauer at scott.bauer@tn.gov or call 615.454.8514.