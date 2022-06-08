APSU Softball’s Lexi Osowski named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ® Third Team

Austin, TX – A senior third baseman for the Austin Peay State University softball team, Lexi Osowski was named to the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-America Softball Third Team, as selected by the College of Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and announced Tuesday. June 7th.

Osowski, of San Diego, California (Scripps Ranch HS) becomes the 38th Academic All-American recognized by CoSIDA from Austin Peay State University since 1974 and the first since 2019. She is also the fourth Govs softball player to be recognized, joining Andrea Miller (1995, Third Team & 1996, Third Team), Tracey Drechsel (1988, Third Team), and Morgan Rackel (2019, First Team).



She also was the lone softball player from the Ohio Valley Conference to be selected CoSIDA Academic All-America ® and one of 37 overall players from around the country voted to one of the three All-America Teams.



Osowski graduated last month with a 3.82 overall grade-point average and earned her bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science.



On the field, Osowski batted .408, with 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 46 RBI and a .777 slugging percentage and a .497 on-base percentage. In addition, she also set the school’s all-time record for doubles (46), while setting the program’s single season record for doubles and slugging percentage.



Overall, she led the OVC in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage, and OPS (slugging percentage + on-base percentage), while finishing in the Top 100 in NCAA Division I in toughest to strike out (14th), slugging percentage (39th), on-base percentage (42nd), batting average (41st), hits (91st) and home runs (97th).



Osowski was named the 2022 OVC Player of the Year, OVC First Team selection and to the National Fastpitch Coached Association Midwest Region First Team.



The 2022 Academic All-American® Softball Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

To be eligible for nomination in the Academic All-America program, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore academic standing and have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average.