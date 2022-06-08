Latrell Knott is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Vehicle Burglary

82.1 F
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Latrell Knott, who has several warrants for vehicle burglary. 

Knott is 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.  He is from Nashville and frequents the Clarksville area regularly.

Anyone who sees or has information on Latrell Knott is asked to call 911 immediately or contact CPD Detective Neal, 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

