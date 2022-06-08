Nashville Sounds lose at home to Norfolk Tides, 8-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds came up short in their return to action at First Horizon Park, losing 8-3 to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night. Norfolk jumped ahead with a six-run third inning to take the series opener.

Gunnar Henderson gave the Tides a 1-0 lead in the first, hitting a solo homer in his first at-bat at the Triple-A level. David Dahl evened things at 1-1 in the second inning with an infield single, bringing home Tyler White.

Norfolk took control in the third inning, scoring six times to pull out to a 7-1 lead. The Tides tagged left-hander Ethan Small with four hits and six runs (2 earned) in the inning, knocking the Brewers prospect out of the game after 2.2 innings pitched.

Nashville got a couple of runs back in the bottom of the third. White singled to score Jonathan Davis with one out, then Mark Mathias added an RBI groundout, scoring Brice Turang. Norfolk added their eighth run in the fourth frame to complete the scoring.



Andy Otero was outstanding in his first outing since June 1st at Durham. The left-hander pitched 5.0 hitless, scoreless innings in relief. He struck out three and walked two, lowering his ERA to 1.23 in five outings this season for the Sounds.



White led things offensively, reaching base four times. He went 3-for-3 with a run, double, RBI and walk. Turang added a couple of hits in a 2-for-5 night. Davis reached base safely for the 19th-straight game, going 1-for-4 with a run and walk.



The Sounds will play games two and three of the series tomorrow in a doubleheader. Right-hander Josh Lindblom will pitch for the Sounds in game one, facing right-hander Denyi Reyes for Norfolk. Nashville’s Tyler Herb is scheduled to start game two, going against left-hander Kevin Smith for the Tides. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:35pm, with game two coming 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Almonte’s eight-game hitting streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 night.

Andy Otero has not allowed a run in four of his five outings with the Sounds, including 5.0 scoreless innings tonight, 4.1 scoreless innings on May 26th at Toledo, and 4.0 scoreless on May 18th vs. Louisville.

Jonathan Davis went 1-for-4 with a walk, moving his on-base streak to 19 games. He’s hitting .303 (23-for-76) with 12 runs during the streak.

Ethan Small took his second loss to the Tides this season. Against other Triple-A opponents, Small is 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA (34.1 IP/4 ER).

