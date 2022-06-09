80.7 F
APSU Board of Trustees summer meeting to be held June 10th

Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On June 10th, 2022 the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its summer meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

After a short recess, the full board will meet at 11:00am that Friday. The board will discuss several items, including a proposal for the University’s new five-year strategic plan and the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
 
Meetings are open to the public. To watch the meetings remotely, visit this Zoom link and use the passcode 825088.
 
Meeting agendas and other materials will be posted at www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.  
 
For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu.

