Clarksville Police Department releases update on Scheduled Movement of Bridge Construction Material

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPS) reports that the bridge beams are on their way to being delivered to Clarksville with an estimated arrival time between so 11:00pm -1:00pm.

CPD recommends the public take alternate routes during this timeframe or prepare for a temporary delay while they clear the intersections.

The beams will be coming from the Dover area so the route will be from Dover Road to Providence Boulevard, right on Providence Boulevard and right on Riverside Drive, and eventually right onto Highway 48/13.



CPD Traffic units will be escorting these trucks and when they arrive at the intersections of Providence Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside Drive and Highway 48/13, they estimate the intersections will be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes.