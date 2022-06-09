Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Burglaries Continue

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently reached out to the public to encourage them to “Park Smart” by securing their valuables and locking their vehicles when unattended.

Within the last week, from June 1st-8th, 2022 there have been sixteen additional vehicle burglaries, nine vehicle thefts, and two more guns stolen.

The emphasis on “Park Smart” cannot be said enough.



CPD has obtained video camera footage showing groups of individuals in neighborhoods “car hopping”. When they encounter a locked vehicle they quickly move on to the next one, looking for one that is unlocked.



The Clarksville Police Department wants to remind the citizens that these types of crimes are avoidable and preventable. By “Parking Smart”, the likelihood of you being a victim is reduced dramatically.

In addition, the Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be cautious and vigilant. If you see suspicious activities in your neighborhood call “911” and report it to the police. We believe that some of these individuals that are car hopping are armed due to the number of firearms being stolen.

On June 4th, there was a shooting in Montgomery County and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded. No one was injured at that call. A short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle, a grey Nissan Rogue, which was reported stolen from a residence in Clarksville on June 3rd. Deputies pursued the vehicle which ended in the Drake Road area when the driver of the Rogue crashed.





The weapon used in the shooting was recovered and found to be the firearm stolen from a vehicle burglary that occurred on June 3rd, in the same neighborhood that the Nissan Rogue was stolen from.



On June 7th at 3:00am, a 2022 Mazda was stolen from a residence in Clarksville and recovered a short time later in Nashville.



The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects seen in the attached videos.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.