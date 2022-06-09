Three APSU Athletes to attend inaugural NIL Summit in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – A trio of Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes will attend The NIL Summit, hosted by Student Athlete NIL (SANIL) and sponsored by NIL platform INFLCR, June 13th-15th, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Women’s basketball athlete Yamia Johnson, football athlete Drae McCray, and women’s soccer athlete Olivia Prock will represent the Austin Peay athletics department at the event.

The NIL Summit is intended to both celebrate the great achievements of student-athletes, while also equipping them with the tools, resources, and information necessary to maximize their outcomes both in the near term, and well after they are done playing sports.

“I am excited for our Governors student-athletes that will not only represent Austin Peay athletics abut themselves as well,” said APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “The Name, Image, and Likeness era of college athletics is here and we are committed to assisting our student-athletes in growing their personal brands throughout relationship with INFLCR, the Stacheville Exchange, and developmental events such as the NIL Summit.”



The NIL Summit was born of the idea of giving student-athletes from across the nation a platform to converge on as a community of influencers and change agents, to share ideas and collaborate alongside the transformative brands and organizations shaping the future of college sports.



The event democratizes knowledge by giving student-athlete delegates access to the information they need to harness the tremendous but fleeting power of their influence to ensure a head-start in life. That knowledge comes directly from industry leading practitioners and subject matter experts, including: pro and collegiate athletes, agents, influencers, entrepreneurs, as well as executives from the world’s biggest brands and social media companies. Education is delivered through multiple mediums, including: keynotes, speaker panels and hands-on-workshops and experiential activities.