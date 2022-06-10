16th annual Frolic On Franklin now accepting Vendor Applications

Clarksville, TN – Applications are now being accepted for booth space at the 16th annual “Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts.”

The event will be held on Saturday, September 17th, from 8:30am to 3:30pm, in the 100 block of Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the street event offers 40 vendor spaces where artists can showcase and sell fine arts and hand-crafted items, such as photography, paintings and drawings, pottery, jewelry, glass items, and more.

The event also includes a variety of entertainment and kids’ activities throughout the day.



Applications may be downloaded at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/frolic.



Completed applications, with a $30.00 entry fee, must be received by Monday, August 15th, 2022. For more information, please contact Ryan Bowie at frolic@roxyregionaltheatre.org or 931.645.7699.