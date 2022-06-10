80 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 10, 2022
HomeEvents16th annual Frolic On Franklin now accepting Vendor Applications
Events

16th annual Frolic On Franklin now accepting Vendor Applications

Frolic On Franklin set for Saturday, September 17th

News Staff
By News Staff
Frolic On Franklin
Frolic On Franklin

Frolic on FranklinClarksville, TN – Applications are now being accepted for booth space at the 16th annual “Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts.”

The event will be held on Saturday, September 17th, from 8:30am to 3:30pm, in the 100 block of Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the street event offers 40 vendor spaces where artists can showcase and sell fine arts and hand-crafted items, such as photography, paintings and drawings, pottery, jewelry, glass items, and more. 

The event also includes a variety of entertainment and kids’ activities throughout the day.
 
Applications may be downloaded at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/frolic.
 
Completed applications, with a $30.00 entry fee, must be received by Monday, August 15th, 2022.  For more information, please contact Ryan Bowie at frolic@roxyregionaltheatre.org or 931.645.7699.

Previous articleAPSU Women’s Tennis signs Clarksville Academy’s Ayden Kujawa for 2022-23 season
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online