Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees approves new strategic plan, 2022-23 FY budget

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, June 10th, 2022 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt the University’s new five-year strategic plan.

The vote came after months of work by Austin Peay State University’s strategic planning committee, which sought student, employee, and community input as part of the process.

“I do want to make sure that I say thank you to Dannelle Whiteside (Strategic Planning Committee chair) and her team because a lot went into crafting this new strategic plan, and I’m very excited about the direction of this University,” APSU President Mike Licari said.



“The whole campus is behind this plan, and as our tagline says – ‘The life you want begins at Austin Peay.’ I think that’s a great way to succinctly sum up what we’re trying to do here,” stated Licari.



The Experience Austin Peay State University 2022-2027 Strategic Plan was designed to help the institution become one of the region’s premier public universities by its 100th anniversary in 2027. The plan is divided into four areas, or pillars, with accompanying goals and objectives. The full plan is available here.

The plan’s pillars and goals include:

Pillar 1: The Academic Experience

Goal 1: APSU will be a premier public regional university known for student-centered teaching excellence and high-quality, innovative, and creative scholarship that is responsive to the needs of our diverse community and beyond.

Goal 2: APSU will evolve academic offerings to strengthen our emphasis on delivering quality programs that address community and regional needs.

Goal 3: APSU will optimize our institutional infrastructure to meet the academic needs of our students.

Pillar 2: The Student Experience

Goal 1: APSU will afford each student the opportunity to have interactions and experiences by cultivating an inclusive community.

Goal 2: APSU will ensure that all students are equipped to pursue their educational and career goals in an empowering environment.

Pillar 3: The Employee Experience

Goal 1: APSU will empower employees to meet their learning and development objectives.

Goal 2: APSU will support a campus culture where all employees can grow and flourish.

Goal 3: APSU will cultivate a culture of connectedness in which employees intentionally engage with students to enrich the campus experience and influence student success.

Pillar 4: The Community Experience

Goal 1: APSU will develop and enhance mutually beneficial community partnerships.

Goal 2: APSU will increase community involvement by offering robust and unique programming.

Goal 3: APSU will create a Gov-for-Life atmosphere that promotes sustained student and alumni engagement.

“The plan does reflect that we are a teaching-focused University, we are a student-centered University, and that we are a family, that we need to support and find ways for everyone here – students, faculty and staff – to be successful,” Licari said. “And as you know, I take our connection to the community very seriously, and that comes out loud and clear in this plan also.”

Budget and Capital Outlay

During Friday’s meeting, the board also unanimously approved the University’s $178 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Most of that money will fund instruction and student services for the next year.

The board also learned that next year, Austin Peay State University will send a request to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to transform portions of the Memorial Health Building into Student Success classrooms, labs, and offices. That project will include renovation of about 40,000 square feet in that building, construction of a new 3,000-square-foot east entrance, and demolition of the nearby Marks Building.

For more information on APSU’s Board of Trustees, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees.