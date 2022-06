Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a wreck with injuries on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive early Friday morning, June 10th.

The wreck occurred at approximately 4:20am. and involved one vehicle that ran off the road and overturned.

There was only one occupant inside the vehicle and the status of his injuries is unknown at this time but does not appear to be life-threatening.



Needmore Road was completely shut down between Elmont Drive and Arthurs Court. CPD is asked the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.



There is no other information available at this time.