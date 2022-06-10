Historic Collinsville now has Daily Guilded Tours available

Clarksville, TN – A visit to Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement can now include a guided tour. At no additional cost, visitors can register for a guided tour each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Tours begin at 1:00pm and require reservations. Daily groups are limited to eight individuals. Tours will not be available on special event days.

Self-guided audio tours with illustrated maps and QR codes are still available, giving visitors the freedom to wander the property at their own pace.



“Guided tours give visitors the option of a more structured experience, hearing first-hand about each structure and its furnishings with the ability to interactive directly with a guide,” said Theresa Harrington, executive director of Visit Clarksville who manages the site for Montgomery County Government.



Reserve a tour spot at www.historiccollinsville.com/event/guided-tours/

On June 25th, Historic Collinsville’s Living History Day will showcase historic skills. Between 10:00am -3:30pm, visitors see a variety of skill demonstrations that combine both the art and techniques required for life during the period. On display will be blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning, candle dipping, making watercolor paints, and milling of grain. Visitors can also enjoy live 19th-century music throughout the day provided by The Traveling Caudell’s, who specializes in 18th and 19th century period music.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays 1:00pm- 4:00pm through October, except for holidays. Regular admission is $8.00 for ages 13 and up; $4.00 for ages 6-12 and free to children under age 6. Military receive a 10% discount with a valid ID. Butter making is $1.00 per person. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, rentals, weddings, or special events.

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement opened in 1974 to give children a “hands-on” experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

For more information about Historic Collinsville please visit http://www.historiccollinsville.com and follow them on Facebook.