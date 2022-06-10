Nashville Sounds hold Norfolk Tides scoreless at First Horizon Park, 7-0

Nashville, TN – Caleb Boushley tossed six shutout innings and the Nashville Sounds plated four runs in the sixth inning to run away with a 7-0 win over the Norfolk Tides in front of a sellout crowd of 10,458 at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

Boushley, who entered the night among International League leaders in several pitching categories, scattered five hits and struck out three in his seventh win of the year. The Sounds improved to 9-3 in games he has started.

The right-hander received run support early and often. Tyler White and Weston Wilson collected run-scoring base hits in the bottom of the first inning as Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Corey Ray’s RBI single in the second made it a 3-0 game.

Nashville put the game out of reach in the sixth with a four-run frame. Jon Singleton and Garrett Whitley started the inning by drawing consecutive walks. The free passes and a Norfolk error came back to hurt when Jonathan Davis extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a bases-clearing triple. The base knock into the gap in right-center gave the Sounds a 6-0 lead.



Boushley was followed by Connor Sadzeck and Hobie Harris to notch Nashville’s league-leading eighth shutout of the season. Sadzeck struck out a pair of batters over two scoreless frames and Harris slammed the door in the ninth.



Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (0-1, 6.75) starts for Nashville against right-hander Spenser Watkins for Norfolk. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s attendance of 10,458 was the fifth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park.

Jonathan Davis extended his on-base streak to 22 games when he tripled in the sixth inning. He’s hitting .306 (26-for-85) during the streak.

Caleb Boushley (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K) earned his seventh win of the season – second-most in the International League…he turned in his third quality start…Nashville is now 9-3 in games he has started.

The Sounds tossed their eighth shutout of the season. The eight shutouts are tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

Mark Mathias (2-for-3, R, 2 BB, SB) had his 11th multi-hit game of the season and Tyler White (2-for-4, R, RBI) notched his seventh.

