Saturday, June 11, 2022
Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee requests Input from Community

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee has begun developing the 2023 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville.

This agenda includes suggestions specific to issues in Montgomery County, and the state that citizens would like to have addressed.

Montgomery County is asking employees, community organizations, and county residents to submit legislative items for consideration to gather as much input as possible.

Please submit items to Michelle Newell via email at manewell@mcgtn.net or by mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040, by Friday, July 8th, 2022.
 
The Committee will review the suggested topics and formulate the agenda that will be presented to our local state delegation in September 2022.
 
To see the 2022 Legislative Agenda visit https://bit.ly/3H8DG1c.

