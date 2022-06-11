60.9 F
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has Three Deputies graduate from Police Academy

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announces that deputies Connor Ryherd, Alexis Maher, and David Morse graduated from the police academy on June 9th, 2022.

The deputies attended Walter’s State Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy (Class 124). They completed 480 hours of intense training.

They will now buckle-in for 13 weeks of field training conducted at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
 
Both Maher and Ryherd worked in the Detention Services Bureau (DSB) prior to being selected for an assignment in the Uniform Patrols Bureau (UPB). Mores had military law enforcement experience prior to being hired to UPB.
 
Great work deputies!

