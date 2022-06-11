Nashville Sounds defeat Norfolk Tides at First Horizon Park, 4-2

Nashville, TN – Abraham Almonte, Brian Navarreto, and Tyler White came up with the clutch hits as the Nashville Sounds bested the Norfolk Tides 4-2 in front of 11,008 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

The bats were quiet until the fifth inning when Navarreto’s second single scored Weston Wilson from third to put Nashville ahead out of the gates. Almonte plated another run to make it 2-0 after five frames. Tyler White scored a couple with his two-RBI triple that reached the center field wall, making it 4-0 Sounds in the bottom of the seventh.

In a bullpen day, the Nashville pitching staff patched together a great performance on the mound. Lucas Erceg got things started with 2.0 scoreless innings (1 H, 2 BB, 1 K).



Zack Brown picked up his first win, keeping Norfolk at bay in innings three through five (2 H, 2 BB, 2 K). Pablo Garabitos allowed a couple of runs in the eighth inning but did his job in eating up three innings (2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Connor Sadzeck picked up his second save in a scoreless ninth (1 H, 1 K).



Navarreto led the Sounds’ offense, going 3-for-3 with a run and RBI. Almonte (2-for-3) and Wilson (2-for-4) also notched multi-hit efforts for Nashville. White finished with the two RBI in his 1-for-4 contest.



The Sounds conclude a six-game series tomorrow afternoon. Right-hander Dylan File (2-2, 4.11) will get the start for Nashville. Norfolk’s starter is still to be determined. First pitch is set for 2:05pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s attendance of 11,008 was the sixth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park. It was also the largest crowd of the 2022 season up to this point.

Brian Navarreto’s three-hit game (3-for-3, RBI) was his first such performance this season and his 21st career three-hit game. He’s also thrown out 8-of-20 attempted base stealers this season.

Pablo Garabitos (3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) became the first player to appear for the Sounds who was born in the 2000s.

Tyler White (1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI) is batting .316 (12-for-38) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI in his last 12 games.

Abraham Almonte (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB) had his 11th multi-hit game of the season and Weston Wilson (2-for-4, R) notched his 12th.

