Christian County High School graduate Madison Winkler knocks it out of the park

Hopkinsville, KY – Just ask Madison Winkler, a 2022 graduate of Christian County High School and salutatorian of her class how to get started in college. Winkler, who piled up a staggering $830 thousand in scholarship awards on her way to commencement shared that she was determined to be her class’s valedictorian.

To work toward that personal goal, she began taking dual credit classes at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) her junior year. In total, she amassed 15 college courses at HCC over her junior and senior years.

Winkler was doing the math on how to accomplish her goal and figured out that dual credit and advanced placement courses were more heavily factored into determining the grade point average to attain academic recognition upon high school graduation.



The Crofton resident, who played softball for the Colonels as well as participating in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), National Honor Society, and Beta Club also joined the Alpha Delta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at HCC.



Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations. The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges in 1929.



More than 3.5 million students have been inducted since 1918, with approximately 250 thousand active members in the nation’s community colleges, making Phi Theta Kappa a true catalyst among members and colleges. HCC’s chapter began at Bethel College and has continued at the college since 1967.



Winkler not only joined Phi Theta Kappa, she became PTK President for 2021 – 2022. “I enjoyed it, and got to wear my PTK regalia at my high school graduation,” she shared. “Professors Pat Riley and Ted Wilson were amazing and opened me up to what college will be,” Winkler stated.



Madison hopes to complete the last three classes needed to earn an associate degree at HCC during the July summer term. She plans to continue her education at the University of Louisville this fall, majoring in business and communication. Her advice to other dual credit students and college students generally, “Study, take lots of notes, stay on a schedule and keep organized.”



For information on how to enroll in dual credit courses at HCC, contact April Smith at HCC, 270.707.3821.

