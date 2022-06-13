Downtown @ Sundown this Friday showcases Barracuda

Montgomery County, TN – This Friday, June 17th, 2022 Downtown @ Sundown will feature America’s Heart Tribute Band, Barracuda! Beginning at 7:00pm Nashville acoustic artist, Kelsey Nord will open the concert offering the crowd a mix of music through the years.

Following Kelsey, Barracuda will take the stage! Barracuda is known for their monster vocals and unceasing stellar performances which has created a solid foundation for this fabulous tribute to Heart. No fan will be left disappointed as Barracuda recreates their top songs from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s!

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Firelime Offshore Grill, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, Johnny & June’s Italian Ice and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street.



Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.



Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.



The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.





Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.



To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.