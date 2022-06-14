Austin Peay State University College of Business announces 5th Annual Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business recently announced the 2021-22 Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader awards.

The peer-nominated award honors one external community leader, a faculty/staff member, and a student for their outstanding involvement with the APSU College of Business and its mission to enhance the University and the Clarksville community.

This Year’s Recipients Are

Outstanding University Leader

Crystal Hambrock, Career Readiness Coach. Crystal was nominated for her unwavering commitment and advocacy for student preparedness beyond the classroom.

As the first Career Readiness Coach for the college, Crystal’s leadership has guided the college through new innovative experiences and opportunities to further connect students within the community.

Outstanding Student Award

Rebecca Harris was nominated for her commitment to her studies, participation within the College, and exemplary leadership for non-traditional students.

Outstanding Community Award

Cynthia Pitts, First Lady of Clarksville and Co-Founder of Bella’s Closet. Cynthia was nominated for her leadership and community engagement through Bella’s Closet.

Her collaborative efforts helped the Austin Peay State University and greater Clarksville community overcome employment barriers by providing professional clothing, shoes, accessories and resources all free of charge.

“I would like to congratulate Cynthia Pitts, Rebecca Harris, and Crystal Hambrock for being this year’s award winners,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business, said. “Each one of these leaders makes our community and our college better every day.”

The Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Award was established to honor community and university leaders whose involvement has strengthened the College of Business. Dr. Reagan is a former dean of the College, as well as a community volunteer and philanthropic leader.

The APSU College of Business is a teaching-focused business school committed to student success while serving the Clarksville and Nashville metropolitan areas. The college strives to push students beyond the textbook and help them explore their passions, to empower graduates to compete in a global economy.