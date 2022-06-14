Clarksville Police Department reports Unsecured Vehicle Stolen From Driveway, Suspect Kerry Brown Arrested

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on June 10th, 2022 at approximately 11:30pm, a citizen reported that his white, 2016 Ford F150 was stolen from the driveway of his residence off Tiny Town Road.

The victim stated that the spare key was inside the vehicle. Clarksville Police Department Officer Binkley took the report and approximately 45 minutes later, he notice a white Ford F150 traveling down Tiny Town Road and pulled into the Publix parking lot.

After verifying that it was the victim’s vehicle, Binkley attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, 19-year-old Kerry Tyrone Brown refused to stop and sped away. Officer Binkley saw that the truck pull into the Taco Bell parking lot near the Publix and attempted to run away, but after a short foot chase, Brown was caught and arrested.



Kerry Brown has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.



Thanks to the attentiveness of Officer Binkley, the victim was able to get his vehicle returned to him in a relatively short amount of time.



The Clarksville Police Department wants to remind the public that these types of crimes are avoidable and preventable. Many if not all of the stolen vehicles that are taken from Clarksville are due to the fact the vehicles are left unlocked with the key or key fob inside them.



There have been 14 vehicles stolen in Clarksville this month alone. The reminder to “Park Smart!” by locking your vehicle, securing your valuables (to include firearms), and taking the keys with you greatly reduces your chances of being a victim.