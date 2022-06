Montgomery County, TN — Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, June 20th, 2022 in observance of Juneteenth. All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 21st during normal operating hours.

Montgomery County Title VI Committee members will be volunteering at the Clarksville Juneteenth Block Party taking place on June 18th from noon to 5:00pm at Montgomery County Downtown Commons.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3ziTdJY.