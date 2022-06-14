Nashville Sounds fall to Memphis Redbirds 7-3

Memphis, TN – Ali Sanchez’s three-run blast in the fifth inning gave the Memphis Redbirds the boost they needed, pulling ahead to take a 7-3 win over the Nashville Sounds in the opening game of the six-game series at AutoZone Park on Tuesday night.

Ethan Small (L, 3-3) took his second consecutive loss in as many starts. The lefty yielded five runs (all earned) on four hits and five walks in 4.2 innings pitched. He tallied four strikeouts on a season-high 102 pitches (54 strikes).

After a couple of quick, scoreless innings, Memphis went ahead 2-0 in the third, thanks to Lars Nootbaar’s sacrifice fly and Ben DeLuzio scoring on a wild pitch. Pablo Reyes crushed his sixth homer of the season in the fifth to bring things even momentarily for the Sounds. After Sanchez’s homer, the Redbirds scored two runs in the sixth to make it a 7-2 game.



Mario Feliciano reached on an RBI infield single to score Abraham Almonte and make it 7-3 with two outs in the ninth, but Weston Wilson struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.



David Dahl (2-for-4, R) was the only Sound to have a multi-hit night. Brice Turang, Jon Singleton, Feliciano, Wilson, and Reyes also notched a tally in the hit column.



Hobie Harris (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) and Luke Barker (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 K) each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, respectively. Andy Otero (1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) allowed a few runs for the second time this season with Nashville.



Right-hander Tyler Herb (0-2, 6.48) gets the start for the Sounds in tomorrow’s game. Memphis’ starter in game two of the series is former Sound James Naile (2-2, 3.68). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Ethan Small tied a career-high with five walks in tonight’s game. The last time the southpaw allowed five free passes was on April 22nd vs. Charlotte.

Jonathan Davis’ 23-game on-base streak came to an end in the loss (0-for-4, K).

Jon Singleton drew his International League-leading 46th walk of the season in the sixth inning.

Luke Barker has pitched a scoreless frame in back-to-back games for the Sounds since pitching in three games for the Brewers last week.

David Dahl had his 14th multi-hit game of the season for the Sounds.

Nashville’s lead in the International League West Division is down to a half-game over Memphis. The Sounds have led the division since their 4-3 win over Norfolk on May 5th (35 games).

