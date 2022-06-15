APSU healthcare grad student Felicia Wesseh selected for THA’s Agenda 21 internship program

Clarksville, TN – An Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate student was recently selected for the Tennessee Hospital Association’s (THA) Agenda 21 Internship Program. Felicia Wesseh, who is pursuing a master’s degree in health administration at APSU, was among eight students from across the country selected for the 12-week supervised learning experience.

The internship is designed for qualified graduate students interested in healthcare administration or a related field.



A native of Louisville, KY, Wesseh will intern at Erlanger Health System, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She completed her undergraduate degree in healthcare administration at Western Kentucky University.



APSU’s Master of Healthcare Administration program focuses on leadership, service, and innovation in the healthcare management field. This program equips students to become effective leaders in the healthcare sector, planning, directing, and coordinating medical and health services in hospitals and healthcare organizations.



“The Agenda 21 Internship Program has operated for more than 20 years with the mission of providing minority students with unique professional development opportunities in Tennessee hospitals,” Karizma Whitfield, Agenda 21 program manager at THA, said.



Designed to increase diversity in hospital executive leadership, the Agenda 21 Internship Program furthers interns’ exposure, knowledge, and skills preparing them for future career success in the healthcare industry. Through close work with administrators and staff, Wesseh will gain hands-on experience as part of the hospital’s management team as she strives for a career as a healthcare administrator.



Applications for the Agenda 21 Internship program are accepted in the fall semester each year and students are placed the following spring semester with THA member hospitals for their summer internship.

Learn more about the Agenda 21 Internship Program at www.tha.com/focus-areas/agenda-21-internship-program/.