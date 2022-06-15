Nashville Sounds score big in the Tenth to take down Memphis Redbirds, 8-4

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning and evened the six-game series at a game apiece with an 8-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

With the game even at 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth, the Redbirds took the lead in dramatic fashion. Alec Burleson hit a high fly ball to deep left-center field that hit off the top of the wall and caromed away from Corey Ray in center field. Burleson sprinted around the bases for a go-ahead inside-the-park home run to give Memphis a 2-1 lead.

The lead didn’t last long as Garrett Whitley led off the top of the ninth inning with a solo homer off Memphis reliever Jacob Bosiokovic to even the game at 2-2.



Nashville reliever Matt Hardy worked around a pair of singles in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings where the Sounds wasted little time.



After Brice Turang and Jon Singleton drew walks to load the bases, Pablo Reyes gave the Sounds the lead for good when he lined a two-run double down the left field line. Nashville wasn’t done as David Dahl followed with a two-run single to make it 6-2. Whitley kept the inning going with a single up the middle, and Andruw Monasterio put an exclamation point on the big frame with a two-run single to give the Sounds an 8-2 advantage.



Josh Lindblom spun a gem on his 35th birthday. The right-hander kept the Redbirds off the scoreboard until the sixth inning when Burleson hit a solo home run down the right-field line. Lindblom scattered five hits and allowed just one run over six innings in a no-decision.



Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday night in Memphis. Right-hander Tyler Herb (0-2, 6.48) starts for Nashville against right-hander Angel Rondon (2-0, 3.58) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are now 3-2 in extra innings in 2022.

Brice Turang (3-for-4, R, BB, SB) had his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. It was his third game with at least three hits.

Josh Lindblom (ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) recorded his third quality start of the year.

Jon Singleton matched a season-high with three walks and has an International League-best 49 on the season.

Pablo Reyes, David Dahl, Garrett Whitley and Andruw Monasterio had multi-RBI games.

The six-run top of the 10th inning for Nashville marked the fourth time this season they have scored six or more runs in a single inning.

