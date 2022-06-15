Tennessee State Parks Host Tennessee Promise Service Events

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer work events at 39 parks across the state on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours.

Radnor Lake State Park will have an event Friday, June 17th, and another on Friday, June 24th.

Details for all the parks involved can be found online at this link. All participants must register on the website.

“The Tennessee Promise program gives students an excellent opportunity to go to college and we are glad to offer these events to go with their community service obligations,” David Salyers, the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Conservation, said. “The work will be of great benefit for the parks, and we hope students participate in this way.”



Activities for the workday at various parks include cleanup, removing invasive plants, landscaping, trail work, spreading mulch, and painting. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for the work and bring items such as water, snacks, and sunscreen.



Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program. One of the requirements to maintain eligibility is to complete eight hours of community service. The parks also accept help from any other volunteers who wish to participate.



For more information on the Tennessee Promise program please visit this link.