Three Nights remain for Roxy Regional Theatre’s CRY-BABY: The Musical

Clarksville, TN – If you have yet to experience CRY-BABY: The Musical at the Roxy Regional Theatre, this week brings your final three chances to catch this hilarious 1950s musical based on the John Waters cult classic film: Thursday, June 16th at 7:00pm, Friday, June 17th at 8:00pm, and Saturday, June 18th at 2:00pm.

Bogo Deals: Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday’s performance, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday’s show. This offer can only be redeemed by phone or in person at the box office and must be mentioned at the time of reservation.

Set in 1950s Baltimore, the conservative squares face off against the leather-clad delinquents in this rockabilly musical from the creative team behind Hairspray — Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell — featuring a score from Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger and “The Daily Show” executive producer David Javerbaum.



Directed by Ryan Bowie and choreographed by Emily Rourke with music direction by Tyler Saunders, CRY-BABY stars Matthew Combs and Caitlyn Porayko as bad boy Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker and square rich girl Allison Vernon-Williams, a pair of star-crossed lovers at the center of a world where everyone likes Ike and nobody likes communism.



The coolest boy in Baltimore, Cry-Baby is a bad boy with a good cause – truth, justice and the pursuit of rock ‘n’ roll. Fueled by hormones and the new rhythms of the times, Allison turns her back on her squeaky clean boyfriend to become a “drape” (a Baltimore juvenile delinquent) and Cry-Baby’s moll.

Featuring local attorney Stacy A. Turner as Mrs. Cordelia Vernon-Williams, the cast also includes David Ridley as Dupree W. Dupree; Michael Ricciardone as Baldwin Blandish; Aubrie Lauren as Pepper Walker; Emily Rourke as Wanda Woodward; Victoria Preisman as Mona “Hatchet-Face” Malnorowski; Hannah Lauren Wilson as Lenora Frigid; and Kyle Javon Blocker, Tyler Saunders and Brett Vance as The Whiffles. Rounding out the cast are Derek Alexander, Ansley Arthur, Caleb Crosby, Donald Groves, Beth Kirby, Faith Konty, Michael Olson, Mikquala Skelton and Katie Stafford.

Health and Safety Precautions

CRY-BABY: The Musical is produced in part through the generous support of Hugh & Joy Hatcher and Melissa A. Schaffner. Additional funding support has been provided by the Asquith, Reynolds-Burgett Family; Sal & Andrea Herrera; and Stacey Streetman. This production is presented by arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI), www.mtishows.com Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org