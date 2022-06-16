APSU Baseball’s Jack Alexander named to ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Teams

Greensboro, NC – Austin Peay State University (APSU) catcher Jack Alexander’s remarkable 2022 season continued to earn accolades, Wednesday, picking up 2022 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Southeast All-Region Second Team honors.

Alexander, of Benton, Missouri, put together one of the finest seasons by an Austin Peay catcher. Offensively, he led the Govs’ regulars in batting average (.346), slugging percentage (.649), and on-base percentage (.425) at season’s end. He also led APSU in home runs (14), RBI (55), and walks (27) while finishing second in doubles (19).

Defensively, Alexander became just the fifth Governors catcher to record 20 or more runners caught stealing. He finished the season with 23 runners caught stealing – 12 of those coming in OVC play. He also caught 413.1 of APSU’s 480.1 innings pitched this season – more than 86 percent of the total innings.



A First Team All-OVC selection, Alexander was one of three catchers named to the ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Teams. Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada was the first-team selection and Mercer’s Collin Price joined Alexander on the second team. The Southeast Region encompasses teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.



Alexander is the 12th Governors player all-time to earn ABCA All-Region honors and the first since Parker Phillips earned a first-team nod in 2019.



