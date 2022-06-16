CPSC reports Hisense USA Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Hisense USA is recalling certain Bottom Freezer and French Door Refrigerators Due to possible impact injury hazard.
This recall involves Hisense USA’s 26.6 cubic foot capacity stainless steel French door refrigerators with ice maker with model number HRF266N6CSE and with serial numbers C2020050100001 through C2020123109000.
With the serial number, consumers can check to determine whether their refrigerator is included in this recall by clicking http://hisenseservice.com/recall
The refrigerators are 36 inches wide and 74 inches high.
Product Information
