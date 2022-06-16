94 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 16, 2022
News

CPSC reports Hisense USA Recalls Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

News Staff
Recalled Hisense 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator (Model# HRF266N6CSE)
U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Hisense USA is recalling certain Bottom Freezer and French Door Refrigerators Due to possible impact injury hazard.

This recall involves Hisense USA’s 26.6 cubic foot capacity stainless steel French door refrigerators with ice maker with model number HRF266N6CSE and with serial numbers C2020050100001 through C2020123109000.

The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the left side of the interior of the refrigerator, above the water dispenser.
 
With the serial number, consumers can check to determine whether their refrigerator is included in this recall by clicking http://hisenseservice.com/recall
 
The refrigerators are 36 inches wide and 74 inches high.

Product Information

Name of Product: Hisense French Door Refrigerators with Ice Maker
 
Hazard: The refrigerator’s door hinge can break causing the door to detach when the consumer tries to open the French doors, posing an impact injury hazard to the consumer.
 
Remedy: Repair
 
Recall Date: June 9th, 2022
 
Units: About 55,200 (In addition, 78 in Canada)
 
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the refrigerator if the recalled refrigerator’s doors fail to open or close normally until they are repaired. Consumers should contact Hisense USA to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service appointment to have the refrigerator door hinges replaced. 
 
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 139 reports of the refrigerator doors loosening or detaching and five reports of injuries, including foot bruises and lacerations.
 
Sold Exclusively At: Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from August 2020 through February 2022 for about $1,500.
 

 
Manufacturer(s): Hisense USA, of Suwanee, Georgia
 
Manufactured In: China
 
Recall number: 22-151
 

About the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.

CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800.638.2772 or teletypewriter at 301.595.7054 for the hearing impaired.

