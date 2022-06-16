Nashville Sounds rally falls short at Memphis Redbirds, 7-6

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds plated six unanswered runs over the final five innings but ended up a run short in a 7-6 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run third inning to lead big early. Memphis’ Cory Spangenberg singled home another run to give Memphis a 7-0 advantage through four frames.

Andruw Monasterio and the Sounds put an end to the shutout in the fifth inning. With two on, Monasterio just cleared the left field wall for a three-run shot to get Nashville within four runs. In the sixth inning, a Tyler White single and David Dahl sacrifice fly made it a 7-5 game.

Nashville came up just short after threatening in the eighth and ninth innings. After two walks and a Dahl single, Monasterio was set down via strikeout by Memphis’ Kodi Whitley to keep it a two-run game.



Weston Wilson cranked a solo shot to get Nashville within a run in the ninth. The Sounds had the tying run at third base and the go-ahead run at first in the ninth with nobody out. Unfortunately, Nashville could not get the big hit to tie the game.



Relievers Andy Otero and Hobie Harris did their part in keeping the Redbirds from running away with it. Otero allowed a run but worked 3.1 innings in relief. Harris faced the minimum, throwing a couple of scoreless frames late (0 H, 1 BB, 2 K).



Tyler Herb (L, 0-3) ended with the loss. He failed to make it out of the third inning, allowing six runs (all earned) on nine hits and two walks.



Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday night at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (7-2, 3.20) starts for Nashville against right-hander Jake Woodford (0-0, 3.86) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Andruw Monasterio hit his first home run since August 26, 2021, while playing for the Columbus Clippers. It was also at AutoZone Park in Memphis.

David Dahl is 5-for-12 with 3 RBI in the first three games of the series at Memphis.

Josh Lindblom (ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) recorded his third quality start of the year.

Jon Singleton has walked an International League-leading 50 times after working a free pass tonight. He has walked at least once in each of his last nine games.

David Dahl and Weston Wilson turned in multi-hit games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.