CDE Lightband reports 10,320 customers without power

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband reports 11 separate power outages that are affecting 10,320 customers. CDE is working as quickly as possible to restore all power to their customers.

Areas affected include Peachers Mill Road area, Dover Road area, Crossland Avenue area, and Trenton Road area.

CDE appreciates your patience as they work to restore power.

Please follow these steps during a Power Putage

If your power is out, check with your neighbors. If they still have electricity, check your circuit breakers or fuses. If that doesn’t solve the problem, CALL 931-648-8151 ANYTIME DAY OR NIGHT. Follow the prompts to verify your service location. If we are aware of the outage, you will hear a message stating areas we are aware of that are out. Once you have called to report your outage, there is no need to keep calling. Our system will give you the option to receive a call back from CDE Lightband once we believe your services have been restored. If your services have not been restored, you can report it again at this time. Don’t keep checking the refrigerator and freezer. Food will keep much longer with doors left closed during electrical outages. Keep a flashlight and battery-powered radio handy. Know where the electric service panel for your home is located and how to reset circuit breakers or replace blown fuses. Make sure your family knows where the service panel is and what to do if you are not at home. When power is restored, overloaded lines could cause another outage. You can help prevent this by switching off your heating and cooling equipment and other appliances during the outage. Leave a light on so you’ll know when service has been restored.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com