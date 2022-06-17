83.4 F
News

CEMC reports 6,229 members without power in Montgomery County

News Staff
By News Staff

Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that currently there are around 10,000 members without power across the entire service area. There are 6,229 members in Montgomery County without power.

The power outages are due to high winds.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
 
Due to high call volume and power outages at our HQ offices, members may not be able to reach us by phone. Please check https://cemc.org/electric-service/outage-information/ for the latest outage areas.
 
To report an outage, please use the SmartHub mobile app, or call 800.987.2362.

