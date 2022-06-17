City of Clarksville offices will close June 20th for Juneteenth

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed and City employees will have a paid holiday on Monday, June 20th, 2022 to observe Juneteenth as an official City holiday.

City pools, golf courses, and recreation centers will be closed as well.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. City offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 21st.

The Clarksville City Council and the Montgomery County Commission both voted in 2021 to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth, which celebrates freedom and the rich history and culture of Black Americans, was first celebrated in 1866 after the last enslaved people were freed in Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865, by Union soldiers. This notification came a full two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, but regular bus service will run on its usual schedule.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational. Customer service center payment dropbox 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are also available for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at https://cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 21dy for regularly scheduled hours.