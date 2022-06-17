Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 17th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily from 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and westbound ramps.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be nighttime lane closures on both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

U.S. 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, there will be continuous Full Road closure for the construction of a levee (by others), a box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

6/16 – 6/21, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB over Mill Creek for slab repair, milling, and overlay.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving.

Looking Ahead: 6/23 – 6-29, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a temporary, intermittent closure of the I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for pavement markings and signal modification.

I-65 and SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A).

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm (Excluding Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be multiple, alternating lane closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for pavement markings.

Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the US70(SR24 Charlotte Pike) westbound exit ramp (LM9.65).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, the ramp from I-40 West to SR-24 (Charlotte Pike, US-70), Exit 201 will be closed to pour the median wall.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 74 – 83

MM 84.5 – 85.5, 6/13 – 6/15, 8:00pm – 6:00am, There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County.

MM 86.5 – 88, 6/13 – 6/15, 8:00pm – 6:00am, There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; a detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

6/20 – 6/22, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

6/20 – 6/22, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be double left lane closures WB for barrier wall installation in the median. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be alternating lane closures, for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

Maintenance and Utilites

Davidson County – I-40

Utility Work NES- Lane closures on Terminal DR (Off I-40) for removal of existing aerial facilities on BNA property. (MM 25)

6/21, 9:00pm – 5:00am, The I-40 exit ramp will be closed for NES to remove utility poles. This location is on BNA property approx. 3000 feet southeast of I-40 on Terminal Drive between LM 24.98 and LM 25.

